NFL’s Richard Sherman charged with DUI, other crimes

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state have charged former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ home. Sherman is expected to appear in court Friday for his arraignment on five criminal charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. Sherman’s attorney didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment. During a court hearing Thursday, the lawyer noted Sherman’s good works in the community, including founding a charity that provides low-income students with school supplies and clothes. Sherman was released from jail Thursday.