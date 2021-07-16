Near perfect summer weekend ahead!

This weekend's weather will be about as perfect as a mid-summer weekend can get. We will have almost complete sunshine, temperatures will be warm but not ridiculously hot, humidity will be increasing but even by Sunday won't be that high, there will be light wind, and most importantly: most people won't have to work during this awesome stretch of weather since it does fall on the weekend.

Highs Friday ranged from the low to mid 80, which is fairly close to Eau Claire's average high of 83. Dew points were very comfortable in the low to mid 50s, for the most part. Saturday will have similar humidity and temps will be just a couple degrees warmer in the mid 80s.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Sunday with dew points climbing to around 60 or even into the low 60s, but this is not that humid for this time of year. Temps will get close to 90 several days next week and the humidity will continue to climb.

Dew points will be in the mid to perhaps even upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Sunshine will continue to dominate the sky, too, though a few more clouds are expected as the humidity increases. There could be a few pop up showers or storms, too, but there aren't any large-scale systems expected over the next week.