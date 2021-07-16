More people experiencing homelessness in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls outreach office is seeing a sizable increase in serving people experiencing homelessness.

According to the L.E. Philips Career Development Center, the number of people experiencing homelessness they served from 2019 to 2020 doubled, and they expect numbers to increase in 2021.

The development center offers emergency shelter services including temporary motel residence when funds are available and working with individuals on financial stability and applying for jobs.

From January to June 2021, there was an average of 235 individuals in Chippewa County seeking emergency shelter services, but the center does not have the capacity to get all of them the help they need. So, the needs of about 70 individuals on average go unmet.

"The pandemic put a lot of people, especially at the beginning, in fear and panic," said Jennifer Barrett, director of homeless services. "We saw a lot more people seeking food resources throughout that time. Just the homelessness population is growing. We're seeing people get evicted let and right, families who are losing their homes for one reason or another."

Every second Thursday of the month, Barrett said there are meetings through the Chippewa County Council on Homelessness and Hunger and she encourages the public to attend.