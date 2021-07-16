Minnesota United FC and the Seattle Sounders hit the field

Seattle Sounders FC (8-0-5) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-5-3)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -103, Seattle +244, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC squares off against the Seattle Sounders.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-1-3 at home. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Sounders compiled an 11-5-6 record overall a season ago while finishing 3-4-3 in road games. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago and recorded 35 assists.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 4-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: None listed.

Seattle: Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.