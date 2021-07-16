Minnesota Twins to visit the Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins (39-50, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (40-51, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Tigers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +140, Twins -160; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Minnesota will face off on Friday.

The Tigers are 21-22 on their home turf. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .352.

The Twins are 17-25 on the road. Minnesota is slugging .431 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a slugging percentage of .549.

The Twins won the last meeting 12-9. Tyler Duffey recorded his first victory and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs for Minnesota. Derek Holland took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 31 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Cruz leads the Twins with 83 hits and is batting .304.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 6.15 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Twins: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Nomar Mazara: (illness), Daz Cameron: (toe), Niko Goodrum: (undisclosed).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Ryan Jeffers: (knee), Mitch Garver: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.