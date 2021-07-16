Man sentenced in wife’s beating death on Alaska cruise dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Corrections officials in Alaska say a Utah man who was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the beating death of his wife on an Alaska cruise has died. The Alaska Department of Corrections says Kenneth Manzanares was in the department’s custody, at a facility in Juneau, when he was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. The department says life-saving measures were attempted before he was later pronounced dead. The department says the Alaska State Troopers and state medical examiner’s office review the deaths of individuals in custody. The department says no foul play is suspected in Manzanares’ death. An email seeking comment was sent to Manzanares’ attorney.