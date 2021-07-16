Local restaurants impacted by food shortages

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Restaurants across the country and the Chippewa Valley are experiencing problems getting some food they order.

At Northern Tap House, orders are placed multiple times a week to vendors, but General Manager Gretta Lawton said it's not uncommon to get a call from the vendor saying a product they ordered is out of stock.

While they can usually substitute for something different, the lack of predictability in ordering is a challenge.

"Right now, it's just really difficult ordering, and it's really difficult because it's not consistent," Lawton said. "Sometimes it's spices, and sometimes it's meats, and sometimes it's sauces, you never really know."

Lawton said that some items are available but have increased in price; like chicken wings, which they are able to order but had to stop running a special on.

Other restaurants WQOW spoke with said they are also seeing shortages of a wide variety of items, even including beer at times.