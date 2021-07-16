Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — A study published Friday in the journal Science Advances shows that just a sliver of our genome is uniquely shared with other humans, and not shared by other extinct groups like Neanderthals and Denisovans. The research draws upon catalogued DNA extracted from fossil remains dating back to around 40,000 or 50,000 years ago, as well as the DNA of 279 modern people from around the world. Only 7% of the modern human DNA sequences never overlapped with that of archaic groups like Neanderthals and Denisovans. Those sequences also likely relate to neural development and brain function.