Here’s how many people were vaccinated at the Northern WI State Fair
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WQOW) - While some people took a shot at some fair games last weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, they also got a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Chippewa County Health Director Angela Weideman, the National Guard gave 22 vaccine doses at the fair.
Weideman said they decided to set up a clinic at the fair as a way to make vaccines more accessible to the public.
The National Guard will also be working with the health department to administer vaccines at Rock Fest in Cadott.
