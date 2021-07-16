Here’s how many people were vaccinated at the Northern WI State Fair

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WQOW) - While some people took a shot at some fair games last weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, they also got a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Chippewa County Health Director Angela Weideman, the National Guard gave 22 vaccine doses at the fair.

Weideman said they decided to set up a clinic at the fair as a way to make vaccines more accessible to the public.

The National Guard will also be working with the health department to administer vaccines at Rock Fest in Cadott.

