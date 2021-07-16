Fall Creek Alumn joins the Eau Claire Express

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -The Eau Claire Express picked up four wins and a new teammate this week.

Fall Creek High School Alumn Marcus Cline joined the roster Wednesday night.

After being sidelined from a broken thumb during his college season at UW Milwaukee, Cline knew his next step was summer ball, that's when the infielder received an opportunity that sent him back home to the Chippewa Valley.

"Talking to Dale [Varsho], I had an idea of where I was going to play summer ball, it's kind of a dream come true, I grew up watching them. Every other day I'd come to the park to watch the express play, finally get to live the dream of playing at Carson Park," said Cline.

The Express take on the Rochester Honkers at Carson Park tomorrow, Saturday July 17, 2021 at 6:35p.m.