European flash floods kill at least 100, many more missing

Berlin (AP) - Emergency workers in western Germany and Belgium are rushing to rescue hundreds of people threatened by historic floods, including residents of a town where the ground gave way beneath their homes.

A harrowing rescue effort unfolded in the German town of Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne, where people were trapped when the ground gave way and their homes collapsed.

The disaster claimed dozens more lives, and search for the missing went on. The death toll rose to more than 125. Hundreds of people were still unaccounted for.

Aerial photos showed what appeared to be a massive landslide at a gravel pit on the town's edge.