Country Jam and Rock Fest kick off

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Music is ringing all across the Chippewa Valley including Country Jam in Eau Claire.

"I'm looking forward to seeing people together," said General Manager of Country Jam, Kathy Wright. "I'm looking forward to people enjoying live music."

Thursday morning people were working to get the festival grounds prepared for music lovers to enjoy a weekend of country music. And for Wright, Country Jam is meaningful to more than just the event go-ers.

"I think one of the things we are most proud of is the economic impact to our community that Country Jam brings. Last year we all felt it from our gas stations, to our restaurants, to our hotels and the $24 million economic impact that Country Jam brings to our community is so important to keeping us going all summer long, and it's such an opportunity for us in Eau Claire to shine."

And in Cadott, Rock Fest returned, with manager Wade Asher, saying they sold out of camp sites; all 7000 of them.

"It's just so long overdue," said Asher. "People need live music and never appreciate live music until you don't have it for a year and a half. So just having people come back, and have the emotions, the smiles, it's just so greatly needed. It's never been more important."

Asher said they're expecting 25,000 people each night of Rock Fest to see some of the biggest music acts of rock and roll.

"The thing that I've always hung my hat on, why I work so hard, is seeing people smile, seeing people go out and do things they wouldn't normally do," Asher said. "That's my why."



"I think the uniqueness of the festivals that take place in our area, is that we bring in talent that towns the size of Eau Claire typically don't see," Wright said.

So whether you're jamming to country or rocking out in Cadott, music is all around the Chippewa Valley this weekend.