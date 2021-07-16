Clean sweep Saturday; some items restricted

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - If you've got chemicals you want to get rid of, Saturday is your chance at the Eau Claire County clean sweep.

The clean sweep is held three times a year at WRR Environmental Services off Highway 93 in Eau Claire from 8 a.m. to noon. Recycling and Sustainability Coordinator for Eau Claire County Regan Watts said there are restrictions on incineration availability right now, so some items they could accept in the past cannot be accepted this Saturday. They hope to be able to accept those items again in September.



Watts said the clean sweep is a chance to dispose of things that can be recycled or disposed of safely.

"All of the chemicals we take during the clean sweep event, none of them should just be tossed or thrown down the drain or anything like that," Watts said. "That's the whole reason we have the event, is to protect our water, protect our land and keep things out of the land fill, out of the trash where it's not supposed to be."

Watts said if people bring their items in their original containers with the original labels it will make things run more smoothly.



Accepted Materials:

- Oil based Paint (NOT in glass)

- Latex Paint (NOT in glass) *

- Aerosols

- Batteries*

- Lightbulbs*

- Wood stain- Gas, Oil

- Fuel stabilizer

- Carburetor and brake cleaners

- Mineral spirits

- Antifreeze

*Fees apply