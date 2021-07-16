A new Burger King, twin homes and a hotel turned to student housing highlight EC Plan Commission agenda

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More fast food and new places for people to live are some of the big items on the Eau Claire Plan Commission agenda for July 19.

New home for the Whopper?

Among the items up for discussion on Monday is a new Burger King. It would be located at the corner of Craig Road and Atrium Court, which is right off of Highway 37. It is across Craig Road from an existing McDonald's, in the same spot a Holiday Inn once sat.

The 3,290 square foot restaurant with drive-thru would employ 30 people once it opened, which owners hope will be by mid-November. Construction would begin in early August.

Potential future home of Burger King

New apartment building

Compass Real Estate is hoping to turn America's Best Value Inn on West Clairemont into an apartment complex, which would leave two businesses without a home, at least temporarily.

The plan calls to turn the 120-room hotel into an 87-unit apartment, made up of studio apartments and one-or-two-bedroom options and named Campus View Apartments.

The areas occupied by Mancino's and O'Leary's Pub, along with the hotel's lobby and pool areas would be demolished. Then, once the apartment portion was completed, and filled with tenants, work would begin on a second building with commercial potential. There's no word on what this mean's for the future of Mancino's or O'Leary's.

The new apartment complex would be geared toward college students. Construction would wrap in the fall of 2022.





Renderings provided by River Valley Architects

Menard development

A third item on the agenda calls for the construction of new twin homes near Mill Run Golf Course.

Menard Inc. is asking to build 17 buildings (34 units) on the 12-acred parcel next to the golf course.

Developers say the project "will help meet demand for housing in Eau Claire."

Menard Twin Home Proposed Area

Menard Inc. is also hoping to create 28 single-family lots with two outlots in an 18.6 acre-area west of North Town Hall Road and north of West Folsom Street.

Menard residential development area

Tree Loft Apartments

Held Homes is looking to build a 38-unit apartment complex with first floor parking and two upper floors of apartments on Gateway Drive.

The building would be 18,546 square feet and consist of studio, one bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The engineer for the project projects two-bedroom units would go for $1,600 a month, one-bedroom units for $1,100 a month and studio apartments for $900.

It would be located directly across from Target on Gateway Drive.