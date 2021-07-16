3 men arrested near All-Star Game face federal gun charges

DENVER (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three men arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near the site of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game have been charged with federal firearms crimes. Police were concerned about a possible mass shooting due to the number of weapons found last week near the event and a request by one of the men for a room with a balcony. However, the FBI soon said it had no reason to believe the arrests were connected to terrorism. The men are each charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.