Wisconsin’s drought conditions improving despite not much change locally

Just one month ago on June 17's weekly drought report (pictured above), over 80% of Wisconsin was at least in the yellow "abnormally dry" category, and over 55% of the state was considered to be in a drought. The map then was used in our weather story from June 18.

This week's report, released today, shows just 41% of the state at least abnormally dry and 31% in a drought.

However, our area in Western Wisconsin has seen the least improvement outside of the extreme drought category in southeast Wisconsin. Most of Eau Claire, Pierce, and Pepin counties remain in a drought along with parts of Clark, the northern halves of Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties, and a strip near the St. Croix River up to most of western Polk. Western Polk county also has a sliver of land near the river in a severe drought.

This report does not take into account yesterday's rain as the weekly reports use data through Tuesdays, are analyze on Wednesdays, and released Thursdays.

Yesterday's rain brought Eau Claire to over 2" this month, which is 1/4" above average for July. We're now 3/4" above average since the start of June, but still over two inches below average on the year to date. There isn't a lot of rain in the forecast, either, and temperatures will increase each day through the weekend.

Highs today were near 80, tomorrow and Saturday will be in the mid 80s, then Sunday through much of next week will top out each day near 90. Humidity will increase as well, with the highest dew points expected next week, though climbing slowly along with the temperatures.

Slight chances for rain begin next Tuesday, but it doesn't look like there will be any widespread system and our chances next week will be of the pop-up variety.