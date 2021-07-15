Vatican prosecutor seeks prison for priest in abuse trial

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A prosecutor for the Holy See has asked a Vatican court to convict and sentence an Italian priest for the alleged sexual abuse of a former altar boy on Vatican City property. The charges against the Rev. Gabriele Martinelli stem from abuse that allegedly took place at the Vatican’s youth seminary. The case is the first to go to trial alleging sexual abuse within the Vatican’s walls. Prosecutor Roberto Zannotti argued Thursday for Martinelli’s conviction on charges of aggravated carnal violence and aggravated libertine acts. The prosecutor said he is seeking reduced prison sentences because Martinelli also was a minor and a seminarian when the alleged crimes were committed.