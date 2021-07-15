Used cars out pricing new due to demand, availability

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - It is usually "out with the old and in with the new," but in car sales, used is in and used cards are now out pricing new ones.

Car dealership owners say the current high price tag of a used vehicle is a result of a perfect storm.

Car purchases increased during the pandemic and new car inventory was not available due to a microchip shortage, so that led to used cars becoming the only option due to a lack of availability.

Toycen Ford owner Craig Toycen said demand for used SUVs and trucks, like F-150s, have gone up, causing consumers to pay thousands more than they would for a new vehicle.

"We saw more and more vehicles be gone off the lot. We just haven't had options for people to chose from on the new side. They've had to go with a used and that's caused the prices to go up," Toycen said. "What we have seen is people who have bought a used vehicle, say two or three years ago, have come back in and been able to get rid of that vehicle and get the same money that they paid for out of it."

According to Toycen, the market is on track to settle down in the fall.

If you need a new vehicle, Toycen recommends placing an order, though, you should expect to wait a couple of months to receive it.