Trump opines on coup while rejecting fears about his actions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is insisting he’s “not into coups” after a new book revealed the country’s top military leader feared Trump might try to stage one after losing the 2020 election. Trump said in a statement Thursday that he “never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government.” And he says that if he “was going to do a coup…. one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley,” the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Trump was responding to reporting from a new book by two Washington Post reporters that details how shaken Milley was by Trump’s refusal to concede.