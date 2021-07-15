Tips on when to renew, order new passport

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Travelers trying to go abroad this summer may need to hold off until 2022.

According to the United States Department of State, the wait for a new or renewed passport is between 12 and 18 weeks, even with expedited processing.

The Department of State said the COVID-19 pandemic caused a disruption in processing passports both domestically and abroad at embassies, resulting in a backlog of roughly two million applications.

"We've been trying to reach out, be proactive with our clients to tell them, and encourage them, to apply for [a passport], or renew, or whatever you are going to do so," said Denise Petricka, owner of Higgins Travel Leaders. "When you are ready to go, your passport is, too."

Petricka said she isn't surprised how backed up the Department of State is processing passport applications. She recommended that people looking to travel internationally order a new passport, or renew their passport, at the very least six months before they leave.