Quiet and sunny weekend ahead, with hotter temps on the way

Here in southern Eau Claire we received about 1.13" of Rain on Wednesday. The stronger storms hit Western Iowa and Central Wisconsin hard with heavy rain and a few tornadoes. Those storms are now in Eastern Wisconsin around Green Bay and Milwaukee.

This Thursday we are feeling slightly humidity, but otherwise a comfortable morning. We will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny throughout Thursday with temperatures reaching the 80s.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb by the day until early next week on Monday.

For your Friday, quiet conditions continue with highs reaching the mid 80s and a mostly sunny sky. This is when you will start to see humidity begin to rise into the weekend.

The weekend will be hot and humid with sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be climbing to the upper 80s by Sunday.

Quiet conditions follow through the weekend into Monday. A sunny sky on Monday with temperatures reaching the 90s.

Slight rain chances return on Tuesday with high temps climbing to the 90s. The slight chance of rain will be coming in late on Tuesday. Slight chances of rain and showers will follow into the middle of the week.