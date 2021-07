Meet Dill! This lovely boy can be found at the Chippewa Humane Association.

Dill is a two year old neutered male. He's a very active cat, he's always trying to look for some fun. He does have a few siblings at the association. He would be good in almost any home. He's good with other cats.

If you think Dill would be perfect for you, you can head to the Chippewa Valley Humane Association's webpage to set up a time to go meet him.