New hurricane forms in eastern Pacific, far off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Felicia has formed in the eastern Pacific, far off the coast of Mexico, but forecasters say it appears to pose no threat to land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm was centered about 730 miles (1,175 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula early Thursday and it had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). It was moving to the west at 12 mph (19 kph). Forecasters say the storm is expected to continue gaining force over the coming day or so.