Movie producer charged with operating prostitution service

NEW YORK (AP) — A movie producer has been arrested in California on a New York indictment accusing him of using a movie production company to operate an international prostitution business. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Dillon Jordan used the movie company and a purported event planning company to conceal proceeds he made from exploiting women. Jordan was arrested Thursday in San Bernardino County, California. He awaited an initial court appearance. An indictment said Jordan kept a roster of women who lived across the U.S. and performed sexual acts for Jordan’s clients in exchange for money. A lawyer for Jordan didn’t immediately comment.