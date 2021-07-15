Man shot by deputies in Barron County during standoff

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A man is in critical condition after being shot by deputies in Barron County on Wednesday night.

It happened in the town of Mikana, which is northeast of Rice Lake.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a man threatened a neighbor and then barricaded himself in a room. Deputies arrived and tried talking to the man.

The man raised a gun at a deputy, who then shot the man. He was airlifted to the hospital.

The state is now investigating the incident. The deputy is one paid administrative leave, which is typical for an officer-involved shooting.