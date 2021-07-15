Invasive species makes their way to 52 counties in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Of Wisconsin's 72 counties, 52 are under quarantine of an invasive pest, and Eau Claire County is one of them.

From 2019 to 2020, Eau Claire County saw an uptick of over 50% of lymantria dispar dispar, commonly known as the gypsy moth.

Now, due to the dry spell that we just had this spring, officials are warning of a record increase in the invasive species - which could lead them to eating their way through forests.

"The Eau Claire area is actually kind of right on the border of where gypsy moth is and isn't on. So the eastern part of Eau Claire County, we would sort of consider generally infested, but the western part of the county, we would sort of consider not infested," said Christopher Foelker, the DATCP Invasive Moth Program manager.

In the caterpillar stage, the non-native moth can eat its way through leaves quickly, also known as the process of defoliation.

According to Foelker, trees, like oak in Wisconsin, can withstand up to two years of that process, but by year three, the tree can reach mortality. That's why Wisconsin's DATCP is continuing its slow the spread program.

"We set a lot of traps along the leading edge of the gypsy moth infestation to sort of assess populations, but also pinpoint outlier hotspots," continued Foelker, "And so we also then treat these outlier populations, because that's kind of one of the ways that this insect spreads really rapidly, is that it kind of will get a foothold, you know, way out in front of the leading edge of the infestation, and then that population will grow."

The slow the spread program sets 11,000 to 12,000 milk carton and delta traps to track the spread of the pest that typically expands its reach three miles every year.

Traps are set in May through the end of June and the beginning of start July. The program will start to take down traps as early as September so that DATCP can begin to collect data

The gypsy moth will also be getting a new name soon, after the Entomological Society of America decided to remove the reference name because of what they call 'innapropriate and offensive' ties.

The Entomological Society has not chosen a new name yet.