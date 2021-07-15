For pregnant women, pandemic made hunt for drug rehab harder

There’s a growing movement to get help for pregnant women who are struggling to stop using drugs rather than take away their babies. But specialized rehab programs are a rarity, because many treatment options consider pregnancy to be high risk. Experts fear that even more limitations during the coronavirus pandemic will stifle progress being made to reduce the number of babies born exposed to drugs. The Associated Press sought the number of drug-exposed babies in all 50 states between 2018 and 2020 to assess the pandemic’s toll on families and found most child welfare agencies are only beginning to grasp how pregnant women are increasingly struggling with drug use, much like other Americans.