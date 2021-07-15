Feyereisen returns to River Falls to honor late uncle

RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - J.P. Feyereisen returned to his roots Wednesday for an emotional first pitch ceremony in his hometown.

The Tampa Bay Rays pitcher honored his late uncle, Bob Kolashinksi, who was a longtime plumber and supporter of improvements to First National Bank of River Falls Field.

Feyereisen threw out the first pitch between the River Falls American Legion and Fighting Fish baseball games, and also signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans.

"Family is literally everything. Mom and Dad, my Dad is obviously my biggest hero with everything they have done with me in baseball and my career," Feyereisen said. "River Falls I feel like is a family. The fish, the Legion, the high school, this baseball community is a huge family. It's great to come back and be able to do this with them."

Feyereisen made his Major League Baseball debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020, but was traded to Tampa Bay earlier this season. He is 4-1 with a 1.40 ERA in 18 games with the Rays.