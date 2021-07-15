Ethiopia accuses aid groups of ‘arming’ Tigray fighters

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has accused humanitarian aid groups working in its war-hit Tigray region of “arming” Tigray fighters and threatened to halt some groups’ operations there. The accusations reflect the latest frictions between Ethiopia’s government and aid groups that for months have sought unrestricted access to the largely cut-off Tigray region where hundreds of thousands of people face famine conditions and scores have starved to death. The World Food Program, meanwhile, has rejected a broadcast by a pro-government station that alleged the United Nations agency was supportive of the Tigray fighters that have been battling forces from Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea.