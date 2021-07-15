Cleveland St to require coronavirus vaccinations despite law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland State University says it will still require students living on campus to be vaccinated against the coronavirus despite a new law prohibiting the requirement. The school announced its policy in April and notes it has one of the lowest infection rates among U.S. urban universities. Cleveland State said Thursday it’s continuing the mandate since the state ban won’t take effect until October and students return beginning next month. The bill signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Mike DeWine forbids public schools and colleges from requiring individuals to receive vaccines not granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.