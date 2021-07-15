Chippewa Valley humane societies to hold animal Olympics

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Waiting for the Olympics to start? The Eau Claire County Humane Association is teaming up with three other local shelters to make their own "o-paw-ing" ceremonies with a furry twist.

Bob's House for Dogs, Dunn County Humane Society, and both Chippewa County and Eau Claire County Humane Associations are uniting for the 'As Good As Gold' animal Olympics where they will feature videos of adoptable animals.

Starting alongside with the Summer Olympics in Japan, the event will run from July 23 to August 8.

Tracey Newhouse with the Eau Claire County Humane Association thinks this event will help shine a light on these animal stars.

"We have really great animals here that would make really great pets. And whenever we can find an event that will help us showcase our animals and let the community know that these guys are here, they're really fun and they make great pets. We like to take that opportunity to let the community know what's available," Newhouse said.

Pictures and videos of these adorable athletes will be posted on the As Good as Gold Facebook event page.

Local animal lovers are encouraged to share their own videos of their pets performing Olympian feats.