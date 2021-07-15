California blaze erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire

PULGA, Calif. (AP) — A California blaze that erupted near the flashpoint of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history is heading away from homes but survivors of the 2018 blaze in the town of Paradise are worried that history could repeat itself. Meanwhile, exploding trees and burning homes are among the terrifying sights residents in the Pacific Northwest are seeing as they flee dozens of fires amid a historic drought and sweltering heat. The Bootleg Fire has torched an area larger than New York City. The Dixie Fire is burning in California’s Butte and Plumas counties, not far from where a 2018 blaze killed 85 people.