Bucks get confidence boost in win without Giannis scoring 40

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo has delivered MVP-caliber performances, scoring 40 points or more in the NBA Finals while playing with an injured left knee. But when Antetkounmpo was just good and not great, good wasn’t enough to get a win in the finals. Until Game 4. While Antetokunmpo will likely have to be his great again, his teammates must prove they can deliver on the road in the NBA Finals when the series returns to Phoenix for Game 5 on Saturday.