‘Boy Next Door Killer’ to get death penalty or life sentence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge is scheduled to hand down a sentence nearly two years after a jury recommended execution for a man convicted of the home-invasion murders of two women in Southern California. Michael Gargiulo could get a death sentence or life in prison without parole in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. Gargiulo was dubbed “The Boy Next Door Killer” by prosecutors and “The Hollywood Ripper” by some media outlets. His case received added attention because one of his victims was about to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher, who was a witness at the trial.