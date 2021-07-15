Big bass, big stage: Eau Claire anglers prepare for nationals

NEW AUBURN (WQOW) - It's a bucket list event for every high school angler: nationals.

Eau Claire fishermen Nick Owens and Andrew Parrett are preparing for the biggest tournament of their careers, the 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship on Chickamauga Lake in Dayton, Tennessee. The three-day event will feature hundreds of top teams from across the country.

"It's going to be pretty cool. I'll hopefully learn a lot down there," Parrett said. "I've never fished south of the Mississippi River, that was in Wisconsin."

Owens, a recent graduate from Eau Claire North High School, and Parrett, an incoming senior at Eau Claire Memorial High School, won the WBN High School Championship in La Crosse last month to qualify for nationals.

"There's really only a few tournaments that we fish a year to qualify for it," Owens said. "Put in a lot of work and it paid off this year."

The duo will travel to Tennessee early to practice, but has studied maps of the lake and YouTube videos to make up for lost time. Teams from other states qualified for nationals earlier this year, and took advantage of additional access to the lake.

Owens and Parrett have fished together for about a year. Their contrasting styles help them target bigger fish faster.

"He's a little better with the finesse side, I'm a little better with the power fishing side," Owens said. "Sometimes I'll miss fish and he'll pitch back in there and catch them."