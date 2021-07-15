Biden’s Census nominee promises independence, transparency

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Census Bureau has told a Senate committee that he’d bring transparency and independence to the nation’s largest statistical agency. The Census Bureau had to deal with the pandemic, natural disasters and attempts at political interference while carrying out the 2020 census. If Robert Santos is confirmed, the third-generation Mexican American, would be the first person of color to be a permanent head of the agency. Santos told senators on Thursday that he would rely on technological advances for innovation and would recognize career staffers who “endured a tumultuous 2020.”