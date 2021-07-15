Authoritarianism advances as world battles the pandemic

LONDON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has upended life around the globe, but it has hasn’t stopped the spread of authoritarianism and extremism. Some researchers believe it may even have accelerated it, but curbing individual freedoms and boosting the reach of the state. Since COVID-19 hit, Hungary has banned children from being told about homosexuality. China shut Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper. Brazil’s government has extolled dictatorship. Belarus has hijacked a passenger plane. A Cambodian human rights lawyer calls the pandemic “a dictator’s dream opportunity.” But there are also resistance movements, as protesters from Hungary to Brazil take to the streets to defend democracy.