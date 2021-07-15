Athletes go it alone in Tokyo as families watch from afar

There won’t be any reaction shots of excited, shocked or crying family members in the stands at the Tokyo Olympics. No singing, chanting and cheering among flag-waving fans at the venues, either. No local or foreign spectators will be allowed, and athletes will hang medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus. American teenager Katie Grimes calls it “weird” that her family won’t be on hand to watch her swim. Gymnast Simone Biles’ mother, Nellie, won’t attend a stateside watch party, either, saying she gets too nervous. Instead, like so many others, she’ll watch on TV at home.