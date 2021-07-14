You Ask, We Answer: why are tax returns delayed?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wednesday's You Ask, We Answer comes from Anne, who is still waiting for her tax returns and wants to know why.

According to Michael Kubiak, a tax expert at Kubiak Tax Services, one out of 10 tax returns have not yet been processed by the IRS, leaving millions of taxpayers waiting for their refund.

One reason is that during the tax season, the federal government changed a rule which stated those who had been on unemployment in 2020 no longer need to pay taxes on that revenue. Many had filed their taxes before this change was made, and the IRS has been working to adjust those returns for millions of Americans.



Other reasons for delays are related to tax filings that claimed the Recovery Rebate Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit, or an additional Child Tax Credit using 2019 income.

Kubiak said a limited number of IRS staff is another cause for the delays. He added the IRS has just finished processing all the tax filings from last year. And with all the changes that came this tax season, things have been moving much slower than years past.

"If they were paper filed, those are taking the longest delays. As far as the rest of the ones that were e-filed, they're trying to get the unemployment adjustments, they're trying to get the reconciliation for the stimulus payments in there, and trying to make those corrections," Kubiak said. "It's taking much longer than anticipated."

Kubiak said the IRS is working through these tax filings, and this week plan to release four million tax refunds for those with unemployment adjustments.



Click or tap here to check the status of your tax refund.