Wisconsin Farm Technology Days returns, traffic delays expected

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - You have an opportunity to see some of the latest improvements and innovations in agriculture. After being postponed a year ago, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is coming back next week.

Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire will host the 67th Wisconsin Farm Technology Days -- becoming the first horseradish farm to hold the event.

"We really hope people come, and beyond seeing all of our exhibitors, which we have almost 500 from 24 different state, we hope they come and understand how interesting, diverse, world-class farming and agriculture is in Eau Claire County and the Chippewa Valley," said Lee Caraher, chair of the publicity and promotions committee for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.

According to Wisconsin Farm Technology Days officials, between 50,000 and 60,000 people are expected to attend.

"One of the great things about hosting Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is that we are bringing people from all over the state, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan to Eau Claire. Anybody who is touching Farm Technology Days, which is almost every business here in Eau Claire, is going to benefit from us hosting this show. Long term, our goal is that people get a good look at Eau Claire -- what a great place it is to live, to be in farming, and that it attracts people to come here," Caraher said.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies will be controlling traffic each morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Authorities said to expect significant travel delays on WI-37 between WI-85 and Interstate Highway 94, and County Highway B .

The Wisconsin Farm Technology Days site will also supply free parking.

"When you get here, you will have people showing you where to park. We will have trams that will pick you up and bring you to the grounds. We will also have trams inside the grounds to take you around," Caraher said.

After Wisconsin Farm Technology Days ends, 100 percent of the proceeds earned will be cycled back into the Chippewa Valley community.

"Our goal is to have a huge legacy, not only for Eau Claire, but also for the state of Wisconsin in education. Our goal is to have a lot of money to give to youth and youth agriculture organizations throughout the Chippewa Valley," Caraher said.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days will run from July 20 through July 22.

To learn how to buy tickets and see the full schedule of events, click here.