US busts global drug, money-laundering hub in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. authorities say they have dismantled a key international cocaine and money-laundering hub in an investigation that began in Las Vegas and has involved at least 30 other countries. The top federal prosecutor and the FBI chief in Las Vegas said Wednesday that indictments in Las Vegas of six people from Nevada, Arizona, California and Washington state came after a six-year probe. The two U.S. officials were flanked by law enforcement representatives from Australia, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Israel, Romania and the United Kingdom. Officials characterized the conspiracy as a cog supporting other criminal organizations that were crippled by the arrests.