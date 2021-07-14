UPDATE: Severe storms still likely, highest risk moves south

This Wednesday morning we are hot and humid. Humidity will continue for most of the day with strong storms headed our way.

Dewpoints on Wednesday will be uncomfortable in the upper 60s with high temps around 80. This humidity will bring moisture into the atmosphere, fueling our chances of storms for Wednesday afternoon.

Most of Western Wisconsin is under a risk of severe storms. Southern counties like Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson are under a level 3 risk (orange) of numerous severe storms . The rest of the Valley is under a level 2 (yellow) risk of scattered severe storms.

These storms can become severe, bringing threats like strong wind gusts, flooding, hail, and a few tornadoes. The best chance for each threat will be towards southern Wisconsin.

We're anticipating 2 rounds of storms Wednesday. The first round will be here around or just after lunchtime to the mid afternoon. There will be a break before a second line of storms moves through in the later evening. Rain and storms will continue until the early morning hours on Thursday.

These strong storms will produce a large amount of rainfall. Rainfall amounts can vary from 1-3" widespread, isolated higher totals are possible where stronger storms pass. Flash flooding may become a concern in the late evening with rainfall rates up to 1'' per hour or greater.

Once rain clears Thursday, temperatures will climb towards 80. Sunny skies will continue into the weekend bringing hot and humid temperatures. We could be looking at 90s by the end of the weekend.