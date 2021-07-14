Tons of dead fish in Tampa Bay blamed on toxic red tide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A unusually large bloom of toxic red tide is being blamed for a massive fish kill in Florida’s environmentally sensitive Tampa Bay. Officials say more than 600 tons of dead fish and other marine life have been scooped up in recent weeks along the St. Petersburg shoreline. There’s no sign of relief and some experts say the problem could linger for months. One potential cause is the leak in April of tens of millions of gallons of contaminated water from the old Piney Point fertilizer plant along the bay. Scientists say the leak is a chief suspect in the red tide bloom.