Swimming app operators say Wisconsin regulators are all wet

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The operators of a startup that allows private homeowners to rent their swimming pools by the hour say Wisconsin regulators are all wet. Wisconsin appears to be one of the first states to push back against Swimply, which started in 2018. It works like an Airbnb for swimming pools. Private homeowners list their pools on the website and app as available for rent. State regulators told Swimply in April that anyone offering a pool for rent would have to be treated the same as large, public swimming pools and obtain a license. Attorneys for Swimply said they will sue if the state doesn’t back off.