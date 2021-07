A line of strong, potentially severe storms, will move eastward

into western Wisconsin by noon. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are

expected, but could go higher. Small hail possible. Torrential

downpours will also occur with 1 inch per hour rates. Localized

street and urban flooding could result.

If you are in the path of these storms, be ready to seek indoor

shelter. Also be prepared for possible warnings.