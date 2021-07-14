Spears hearing to deal with turmoil from her dramatic speech

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three weeks after Britney Spears’ dramatic comments in court condemning the conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years, a Los Angeles judge and others with power over the pop star will convene for a hearing to deal with the aftermath. Spears’ court-appointed lawyer resigned last week, and she is seeking to hire a lawyer of her choice. Her father Jamie Spears, who oversees her money, and court-appointed professional Jodi Montgomery, who oversees her life choices, have been trading barbs in legal filings over who’s to blame for the circumstances that Britney Spears calls “abusive.”