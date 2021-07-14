Skip college? Not if you want to make more money

Critics of traditional four-year degree programs say grads leave burdened with student loans and no clear path to a career. But experts say the four-year degree is still a good investment since it leads to higher overall lifetime earnings compared to workers without a degree. And while students are likely to take on education debt, the return is still worth it — as long as you finish school and borrow an amount your anticipated future income can handle. There are no guarantees for your career after graduation, but you can use data tools like the College Scorecard to estimate your earnings and compare college outcomes.