Sheriff recommending charges against parents of 2-year-old killed by train

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - The Taylor County sheriff says parents of a 2-year-old hit and killed by a train were negligent on more than one occasion.

Sheriff Larry Woebbeking said the parents are Kyle Bratland, 26, and Natasha Bratland, 31, of Lublin.

Woebbeking said the Bratland children were commonly seen without adult supervision and were seen throughout the village playing in the streets on the railroad tracks and even on rooftops.

The sheriff says the 2-year-old was alone leading up to the incident and was seen walking down the street alone in only a diaper.

The investigation shows the child was running by the railroad tracks and the train conductor tried to stop the train but couldn't.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is recommending neglecting a child with death as a consequence of that neglect charges against both parents.