Sen. Baldwin proposes Medicaid expansion

(WQOW) - For the thousands of Wisconsinites who earn over $13,000 a year, leaving them ineligible for BadgerCare, a proposed bill could change that.

This week, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) joined two Georgia senators to introduce a bill that would make every American eligible for expanded Medicaid coverage.

Right now, 12 states have not accepted an expansion. Wisconsin is one of them; something Baldwin said is unacceptable, especially after the past year and a half in this pandemic.

"Even during our worst public health crisis in a century, our Republican-led state Legislature did not see fit to expand access to quality, comprehensive health insurance," Baldwin said. "And that is really outrageous."

Republicans, on the other hand, argue those above the federal poverty line already have sufficient access to affordable health care through the ACA.