Russia and China try to end Bosnia’s international overseer

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia and China have circulated a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would immediately strip the powers of the international high representative overseeing implementation of the 1995 peace agreement that ended the devastating war in Bosnia. It would eliminate the position entirely in two years. The draft resolution, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, states that the powers given to the high representative at a conference on implementing the Dayton agreement in 1997 “are no longer required given the progress achieved by the Bosnian parties.” Whether the Security Council can close down the Office of the High Representative remains to be seen.